Belton ISD unveils names of two new elementary schools

“These choices are incredibly fitting,” Superintendent Matt Smith said.

BELTON, Texas —

Belton ISD's Board of Trustees approved the names of two new elementary schools on Monday.

According to the district, the schools will be named James L. Burrell Elementary and Hubbard Branch Elementary. Both schools came about from the 2022 bond proposal voters approved back in May.

Burrell Elementary was named after a longtime Belton ISD educator who worked for the district for over 50 years. He started as a teacher at the district's segregated campus, T.B. Harris High School, in 1962. Then, he worked at Belton Middle and Belton High Schools as a teacher and coach.

Burrell retired in 2000, but then came back in 2015 as a bus driver for the district. He later died in July 2020.

“I have never heard an unkind thing ever said about Mr. Burrell. His dedication and service to Belton ISD students are legendary," Smith said. "... “Mr. James Burrell devoted his entire life to serving the students in Belton ISD,” a nomination stated. “His philosophy of education was that all students have the ability to learn. His duty was to teach students to discover those barriers to learning and to help all students develop positive self-concepts and to make learning meaningful. He exemplified what it meant to be an educator and a caring person.”

Burrell Elementary will be located at 8104 Glade Dr. in Temple. Construction for this school is already underway.

Hubbard Branch Elementary was named because of the geographic location. It is still in the designing phase, but will be located in the southern part of the district in the Hubbard Branch subdivision.

"I also appreciate the geographical nature of Hubbard Branch. It’s community-focused, and that’s something we wish for all our schools — that they are loved and owned by the students and staff who spend their days growing and learning there," he said.

Both names were selected from a list of 32 possibilities.

Mascots and school colors will be selected later.