Belton ISD selected for prestigious collaborative program through Holdsworth Center

The Holdsworth Center Leadership Collaborative is a prestigious program intended to help districts train more effective leaders.

The Holdsworth Center is a nonprofit organization that focuses on building strong leaders in public education.

The Center's Leadership Collaborative is an 18-month program designed to help districts develop aspiring principals to step into leadership roles.

“The Holdsworth Center Leadership Collaborative is one of the most prestigious opportunities for school leaders in the country, and being one of the few districts selected is a tremendous honor for Belton ISD,” said Belton ISD Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith. “Being selected for this distinction is a reflection of the leadership of our Board of Trustees, the hard work of our incredible staff and the support of the entire Big Red Community. BISD students and teachers will benefit from our partnership with the Holdsworth Center because our leadership development systems will be strengthened.”

BISD said that one of the goals of the Holdsworth Center is helping educators become "skilled and visionary school leaders" who can provide the support that both students and teachers need to excel.

Other districts selected for the program include Abilene, Canutillo, Cleburne, Crosby, Edgewood, Edinburg, Liberty Hill, Midlothian, New Caney, San Antonio and Texarkana ISDs, as well as San Felipe-Del Rio CISD.

Seven other districts were also selected for the Holdsworth Partnership, a multi-year investment intended to help and strengthen principals, superintendents and other administrators.

Belton ISD is slated to start the program in July 2023.