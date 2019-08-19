BELTON, Texas — Belton Independent School District is expected to announce its new interim superintendent Monday evening.

The person selected will be filling in as the district looks to replace Dr. Susan Kincannon, who was announced as the sole finalist in Waco ISD's search for a new superintendent. The WISD school board is scheduled to consider Kincannon's contract Aug. 29.

