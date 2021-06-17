Now Hiring | Belton ISD to host job fair to fill 60 positions

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 22 at the Belton New Tech High School, 320 N. Blair. On-site interviews will be conducted.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Independent School District is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 22, in hopes to fill 60 positions.

The school district is looking to hire bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors and school nutrition specialists for the 2021-2022 school year.

Pay starts at $13.79 for bus drivers with two bonus incentives each year and $9.85 for the other positions.

“The services these employees provide play an important role in our ability to offer exceptional learning experiences for each and every student in our district.," said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of human resources.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belton New Tech High School, 320 N. Blair. On-site interviews will be conducted.

Candidates can get a head start on the hiring process by completing an online application here.