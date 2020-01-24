BELTON, Texas — Belton Independent School District Board of Trustees announced in a press release on Friday that they will hold a special meeting to consider board approval to name a finalist for the school superintendent position.
According to the release, the meeting will be held on Monday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center in Belton, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will have time for public comments.
