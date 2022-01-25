Belton ISD Board to consider approval of $168 million bond election

The possible bond would address growth in schools, program equity, aging facilities and safety updates, according to District Superintendent Matt Smith.

A list of proposed projects valued at $168.2 million was introduced to the Belton Independent School District Board of Trustees by Superintendent Matt Smith on Monday.

Smith said growing enrollment, program equity, updating facilities and safety updates are driving the need for the district to call for a bond election.

The list proposed two new elementary schools, campus safety and security, land acquisitions in the district as well as improvements in technology and fine arts at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School.

The board will make its decision on the proposed items on Feb. 15.

Smith’s recommendation to call a bond was inspired after spending more than 28 hours working with a Bond Exploration Committee of community members and parents representing each campus and area of the district, Smith said to a news release.

Smith said the group began meeting in September to review demographic information, growth trends, facilities assessment data and school/district needs.

Demographers told the board last year in October they could see a rise in student numbers by 2031. The district’s total enrollment is estimated to go from 13,300 students to more than 19,000, according to the release.

Smith said proposing the bill and gathering data wasn't the hard part, there is still more to be done in order to provide students the best educational experience.

“We are so thankful for the way this committee thoughtfully engaged with all the data we presented to them over several months," Smith said. "The recommendations I’m presenting reflect proposed projects the committee felt fit within the threshold of highest need, impact on student learning experiences and project feasibility. Obviously there’s more to be done, but these projects are some of the pressing priorities needed so that Belton ISD is able to continue offering exceptional learning experiences for all of our students, regardless of where they live in the district.”

Smith told 6 News his proposal would not include a tax increase for Belton ISD taxpayers.