Belton ISD wants your help naming its 2 new schools

If you have a suggestion for a name, you must submit it by Oct. 15. Here's what you need to know.

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD is asking the public for help in naming its two new elementary schools.

In a news release, the district said "Elementary No. 12" is being built at 8104 Glade Dr. in Temple while "Elementary No. 13" is will be built in the Hubbard Branch subdivision early next year.

“This is one of the many exciting parts of opening a new school — deciding what it will be called,” said Michel Morgan, assistant superintendent of operations. “Names have significance and meaning, so it’s important to have names representing the district’s beliefs and values.”

If you have a suggestion for a name, you must submit it here by Oct. 15.

Here are the qualifications:

Must not already be a name used by the district at another school or facility

If you're suggesting a name of someone who died, they must have been dead for at least a year

Any individual, group or organization name suggested as a possibility should embody exemplary qualities that can serve as a model of excellence

A committee will receive the names and narrow it down to two or three options for each school. Those options will then be presented to the school board in November for consideration and approval, the school district said.

Each school's mascot and colors will be chosen after a name is picked.