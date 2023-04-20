Belton ISD's 'Annie Jr.' starring students with special needs

The district is partnering with The Penguin Project to empower special need students through the theatre.

BELTON, Texas — Belton Independent School District will be putting on a unique show this April, as students with special needs take the stage for a production of "Annie Jr.".

About 50 students in total will be involved in the production, with special needs students performing alongside student mentors.

BISD is collaborating with The Penguin Project for the production, an organization that empowers children with special needs through theatre.

Performances will be held at the Belton High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on April 28 and 29, and at 2 p.m. on April 30. Tickets can be purchased at beltontheatre.ludus.com, or at the door. Adult tickets are $10, and tickets for students in kindergarten thorough 12th grade are $5.

“We are excited to partner with The Penguin Project to give students this unique learning experience through putting on a theatre production,” Jennifer Ramirez, executive director of special programs and Penguin Project coordinator, said. “Theatre is so valuable in developing social and communication skills and self-esteem. This program helps us share that experience — and benefits — with our special needs students.”

Rehearsals for the show began in January. Students with special needs were cast for parts in February, and age-level peers were then paired with them as understudies. The mentors learn the lines alongside their partners, help actors during rehearsals and will appear on stage with their partners, who will do all of the singing, acting and dancing.

The production is being directed by Allison Ware, the theatre director at North Belton Middle School.

“Musicals are my personal favorite, and I have a heart for students with special needs,” Ware said. “So when I learned about this opportunity, I knew in my bones that this was something I was called to do.”

Ware said the production is a true collaboration across the district. Teachers and faculty from all over BISD are working together on the show.

Members of the Belton High School theatre program, including directors Melissa Stuhff, Marie Phillips and Thespian Troupe 3491, helped to create costumes, props and set pieces for the show, alongside parent volunteers Jamie Lindsay and Becky Olsen.

Pirtle Elementary teacher Sarah Wong organized the student mentors, North Belton Middle School choir director Aleisha Martinez is serving as the show's musical director, South Belton Middle School teacher Shelby Cozart will serve as the stage manager and North Belton Middle School teacher Brianna Strand is the production's choreographer.

Ware credits founder of The Penguin Project Andy Morgan and project director of the Corsicana Chapter Cran Dodds with being essential to getting the production off the ground as well.

“The pure joy I have witnessed and have been part of is indescribable,” Ware said. “It has truly been life-changing. Not only am I learning as an educator and director, but I am also reaping so many benefits. The families that have committed to this project are so selfless and giving. This has filled my cup.”