Belton and Lake Belton both place in top 10 of 5A area marching bands

The shows, "Of the Round Table" and "The Heat of Winter" both saw success in last weekend's competition.

BELTON, Texas — Not one, but two of Belton ISD's high school marching bands earned top spots recently at the UIL Area 5A marching competition.

The Lake Belton High School Stampede and Belton High School's Marching 100 both advanced to the finals, finishing sixth and eighth respectively out of 22 total bands.

Director of Fine Arts Keith Zuehlke has voiced his congratulations to both bands:

“What a great season these marching bands have had,” said Zuehlke. “I’m always impressed with the shows they put together and the benefits the experience offers. Throughout the season, students are practicing all of the district’s Journey of a Graduate competencies in this one extracurricular experience — communication, collaboration, critical thinking, adaptability, perseverance and empathy. It’s fabulous, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Belton High School Director of Bands Kevin Kwaku credited the high placement to his students:

“Our success is attributed to the hard work, commitment and dedication of the students, along with their willingness to hold themselves to a higher standard year after year,” Kwaku said.

Head drum major Kacy Olson said performing BHS's show "The Heat of Winter" in the Area prelims was the highlight of her marching season.

“As I conducted from my podium, I got to watch my friends’ hard work pay off as they put on their best performance of the season,” Olson, a senior, said. “There’s no greater feeling than giving the final cutoff and listening to a crowd of family and friends cheer for you, knowing all of your hard work just paid off.”

Bobby Yerigan, LBHS's Director of Bands, also praised both the students and staff involved with their show, "Of the Round Table".

“They worked extremely hard to bring it to life,” he said. “Having been very competitive the last two years in Class 4A, the upperclassmen knew what it took to be competitive. They knew that it would be a tougher grind in Class 5A, and they stepped up their game and were extremely competitive against some of the toughest 5A bands in our area.”

Planning is reportedly already underway for next year's marching season, although fans and students will have to wait to learn the newest show theme.