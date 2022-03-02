Belton scholar named National Merit Finalist

Matthew Salazar is among 15,000 high school students nationwide to be selected as a finalist for the program.

Belton High School senior, Matthew Salazar has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The honor puts him in the running to receive scholarship money that will be awarded later this Spring.

Belton High School Principal Ben Smith believes that the right student was chosen to represent what academic excellence can look like at BHS.

“This is a prestigious honor, and our school community is so proud of him,” said Smith. “Matthew represents the academic excellence we strive for at BHS, and I’m grateful for the opportunities this recognition will offer him.”

Salazar said he felt relief when he learned he had officially earned the recognition.

“I’ve approached high school like a competition against myself,” he said. “I was sweating whether I had worked hard enough or if there was more I could have done. Hearing I was a National Merit Finalist was a relief — I’d met the goal I’d set for myself.”

Salazar not only is a good student but is very active on campus. He is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in UIL Academics, where he has won medals in math and current events. In his free time, Salazar enjoys playing guitar.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve enjoyed creating things,” he said. “At first I considered studying engineering, but I also have always really liked art. I see architecture as a way of combining building with my love of art and beauty. I hope it’s a good fit for me.”

Of the 15,000 finalists nationwide, about 7,500 will be awarded a merit scholarship from the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Scholarship winners will be announced this spring.

Even though Salzar is currently undecided on his college plans, he is considering attending the University of Oklahoma, Rice University or Texas A&M University to study architecture.