Belton schools assessing power outages after Sunday storms

BELTON, Texas — Several Belton ISD schools are reportedly without power after severe storms moved through Central Texas on April 3.

BISD shared on social media that administrators were assessing damage done to their buildings by the storms that night.

According to BISD, Belton High School, Belton Middle School and Sparta Elementary were without power at the time of the post.

They said crews were working to restore power and that the situation would be reassessed Monday morning to update the community.

