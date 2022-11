Classes will resume as normal next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUCKHOLTS, Texas — Classes have been cancelled for Buckholts ISD on Friday, Nov. 4, due to concerns about severe weather.

The district has said that the cancellations are out of an abundance of caution and concern.

Classes will resume as normal next week, beginning on Monday, Nov. 7.

The district asks citizens to please stay tuned for alerts and safety precautions if they should arise.