Buckholts ISD joins school closures around the nation due to COVID

Buckholts ISD will be closing its school doors for the remainder of the week until Jan. 18.

BUCKHOLTS, Texas — Buckholts ISD has decided to join other schools around the nation in school closures due to COVID.

The school district's Facebook page announced that schools would be closed for the remainder of the week until Jan. 18.

"In response to the extensive amount of illness continuing to spread throughout the community, low attendance rates, and staffing shortages Buckholts ISD will close Jan. 12 - Jan. 15, 2022," the district stated on their Facebook.

Good morning Badger families, Buckholts ISD will close for the remainder of the week. School will continue a normal... Posted by Buckholts ISD on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

The district says if you are experiencing any symptoms to get tested. "If you are concerned about COVID and want to get tested please contact your health care provider or the Milam County Health Department for a COVID testing center location and time.."