BUFFALO, Texas — A Buffalo Independent School District teacher was placed on leave after a search warrant was served at his home.

Henry Loyd Goff, who teaches grade 9-12 AG science at Buffalo High School, is a person of interest in an investigation by the Leon County Sheriff's Department, according to a press release from Sheriff Kevin Ellis. The investigation stems from allegations of illegal and inappropriate behavior, Ellis said.

Goff has not been arrested and no charges have been filed.

School officials said additional information could not be provided because of the pending criminal investigation.

Before working for Buffalo ISD, Goff was an AG teacher at Lorena High School from 2006-2013, according to Lorena Independent School District Superintendent Joe Kucera.

