BUFFALO, Texas — A Buffalo Independent School District employee was placed on leave while the Leon County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation, according to the district.

BISD officials said the employee will remain on leave "until further information concerning the matter can be obtained."

The district will continue to monitor the situation to determine if further action is needed, officials said.

School officials said additional information could not be provided because of the pending criminal investigation.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: