In a previous interview, Caleb Anderson described Georgia Tech as his dream school. Months later, he's about to become a student there studying aerospace engineering

ATLANTA — His story has been so amazing that it's inspired people around the world. Now, a 12-year-old from Marietta is taking the next giant leap in his educational journey - Georgia Tech.

11Alive first shared Caleb Anderson's story in September - a young man who had just begun his sophomore year at Chattahoochee Technical College before most people start high school. His major: aerospace engineering.

But this was far from the first milestone of brilliance that young Caleb had reached - far from it. His parents told 11Alive's La'Tasha Givens back in October that they knew he was special when he was able to sign 250 words at just 9 months old. He was reading the U.S. Constitution at age two.

“I am grateful I videotaped Caleb when he was young because I don’t think people would have believed us that a 2-year-old was reading the United States Constitution,” Claire Anderson said.

A couple of years later, he had qualified to join Mensa, the famed "High IQ Society."

Caleb's story has since traveled the world as others find inspiration in his knowledge and ability at such a young age.

"I've had a lot of attention," Caleb said jokingly back in 2020.

Among the attention he received was that of administrators at his dream school, Georgia Tech. There, the chairman of the aerospace engineering program set up a meet-and-greet with Caleb.