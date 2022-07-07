Killeen ISD makes campus safety upgrades for new school year

Killeen ISD is making changes to better secure campuses and improve police resources ahead of the fall semester

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are from previous segments on Texas school safety precautions.

Killeen ISD Police Chief Ralph Disher addressed the school board last night and talked about multiple safety improvements coming to the district.

The improvements come in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting where 19 students and two teachers lost their lives.

Killeen ISD staff will now be checking all exterior campus doors once a week as required by the Texas Education Agency. Campus staff is meeting today to work out the logistics for that requirement.

The district is already installing peepholes in service doors to increase staff safety. KISD Spokeswoman Taina Maya told 6 News cafeteria staff had already been asking for that upgrade so they could see who was delivering items to school entrances. Maya said the school district moved up that improvement after the Uvalde Shooting.

Maya said the district is also working to place numbers on all classroom windows so that law enforcement can better identify individual classrooms in the case of an emergency.

Finally, the district is getting a K9 unit that specializes in detecting weapons. A KISD officer is training with that K9 right now to be ready for the fall semester.

KISD currently has 30 officers in its police department. The district has 51 campuses, so some officers will switch between schools during the week.