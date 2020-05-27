KILLEEN, Texas — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the overwhelming concern for the health and safety of KISD students and staff, the district's Board of Trustees voted to cancel the $265 million dollar bond election.

In 2019 the KISD bond steering committee voted to move forward with seeking another bond during the May 2, 2020 election, however it was voted on March 31 to postpone the May 2 election after Governor Abbott signed a declaration allowing elections in scheduled in May to be postponed.

The bond, which has since been canceled, would have added new schools for growth in the district, addressed aging facilities and earmarked existing high school stadiums for renovation and expansion.

A major goal of the 2020 bond was to eliminate portable classrooms from all campuses within the Killeen Independent School District.

“Given the circumstances in and around the COVID-19 pandemic it is important to pause and further analyze the financial implications to our community and better determine how to best serve our students in the future while maintaining sensitivity to our taxpayers," Superintendent Dr. John Craft said.

KISD did announce that the Board of Trustee election will go on as planned in November.

