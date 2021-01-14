Candidate files for Waco ISD School Board election

Stephanie Korteweg filed for re-election in District 2, Place 2.

WACO, Texas — Wednesday was the first day for candidates to file for the 2021 Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees Election. One candidate submitted an application for a place on the ballot. Stephanie Korteweg filed for re-election in District 2, Place 2.

In May, voters will also elect trustees to three-year terms representing District 1 and At-Large, Place 6. Those positions are currently held by Norman Manning and Robin Houston. No candidates filed for those seats Wednesday.

Individuals who wish to become candidates for these positions may file applications between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on the 10th floor of the administration building. The deadline to submit an application for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. on February 12.

Applications can be found on either the Secretary of State’s website or the office of the Chief of StaffI Elections Administrator at the Waco ISD Administration Building located at 501 Franklin Avenue.

Maps of each area can be found on the district’s website. Election Day is Saturday, May 1.