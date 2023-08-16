Crossroads High School students released early due to gas leak

Copperas Cove ISD says that classes are still scheduled to go on as normal on Thursday, Aug. 17.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Students at Crossroads High School and Disciplinary Alternative Education Programs (DAEP) have been released early due to a gas leak that was detected by Copperas Cove ISD staff, according to an announcement from the district.

While two buildings on the south side of campus as well as the cafeteria were evacuated for safety concerns, the district says that there have been no reported injuries or any illnesses reported, and that all gas to the campus has been shut off.

Parents looking to pick their children up from the school can do so from the campus front office. Other students that use CCISD buses and transportation have been moved to a safe area, according to the district.

While a definitive timetable for the gas leak and repair was not provided, CCISD says that classes at Crossroads High School will continue on Thursday, Aug. 17.