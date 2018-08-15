Some Central Texas school districts were less than pleased with the new letter grade accountability ratings released Wednesday by the Texas Education Agency.

The system gave an A-F letter grade to every public and charter school district in the state, as well as numeric scores 0-100.

Belton Independent School District received a B with an overall grade of 83, which Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said in a press release "does not accurately reflect the many successes of Belton ISD’s students and teachers or the robust teaching and learning that occurs in our classrooms and diverse programs."

Individual schools won't get grades until next year, after the Legislature postponed implementation under pressure from superintendents.

The districts also received ratings ranging from "met standard" to "improvement required." About 4 percent of schools statewide got failing "improvement required."

The system evaluates student achievement, school progress and closing achievement gaps affecting low-income students.

Central Texas's biggest district, Killeen ISD, received a 76 rating, which is a C.

“We’re very proud of our teachers and school administrators for the great job they continue to do every day in making sure our students get a high-quality education," said Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

The Associated Press reported the ratings system has been criticized by education advocates who worry that too many districts in poor areas will flunk, stigmatizing students. But many Texas conservatives counter that the system encourages academic accountability and is an easy way to understand where districts stand.

Temple ISD also received a C rating with a grade of 73. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott pointed to the district's achievements with 23 state distinctions which is awarded to a school that places in the top 25% of its peer group in seven categories: Math, Science, English Language Arts/Reading, Social Studies, Academic Growth, Closing the Gaps and Postsecondary Readiness.

“As the superintendent of a school district with over 70 percent of our students identified as economically-disadvantaged, I cannot be more proud of a 96 percent graduation rate and ACT and IB scores higher than the state and world averages respectively,” Dr. Ott said. “So this rating does not disappoint me.”

But Dr. Ott also said the new A-F system doesn't inform the public of what is going on in schools.

“As we look forward to the next legislative session, the more concerning issue is the state’s grade of an “F” on funding "fairness" measures,” Ott said.

The list of every district in the state can be found here.

Kincannon Statement by Jim Hice on Scribd

Ott Statement by Jim Hice on Scribd

Dr. Craft Statement by Jim Hice on Scribd

