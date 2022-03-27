Central Texas schools trying to address teacher shortages

Temple ISD is one of the latest districts in Central Texas to host a job fair in an attempt to fill 40 vacancies

TEMPLE, Texas — Another weekend, another Central Texas school district hosting a job fair.

As the Texas teacher shortage surges through the state, local schools are trying to curb vacancies.

Temple ISD said they were looking to fill 40 openings. Earlier in 2022, Killeen ISD had around 200 openings in their district.

More than 80 candidates registered for Temple ISD's job fair, a positive sign for teacher Robin Strong, who is relocating to the Temple area.

"It is very encouraging to know that there are still people out here who want to educate Texas’ children," she said.

Strong is a third-grade teacher who says she loves watching her children grow academically and socially.

Unlike Strong, many teachers have left the industry in waves during the two-year pandemic. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) recently launched a task force to address teacher shortages.

Adrian Lopez, the director of employer relations for TISD, says that they have seen the effects of less teachers entering the field and more leaving.

“I’d say there's just not as many entering into the programs as we are seeing, we aren’t seeing as many coming out of the college that are applying for positions," Lopez said.

With that in mind, recruiting is becoming a bigger part of the candidate search. In a press email sent out about the Temple ISD job fair, it says " TISD offers a starting salary of $50,900 and competitive benefits. Other benefits to working for Temple ISD include exceptional training programs, First Year training at the IGNITE Academy, the Master Teacher Model at secondary campuses, a comprehensive technology program, well defined employee benefits options and stipends in critical needs areas."

Lopez acknowledges that being competitive is more important now than before.

“In the past couple of years, the district has been working on that, has been increasing in order to meet those that are around us in order to remain competitive.”

To apply for a job with Temple ISD, you can visit their website.