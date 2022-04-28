Changing the narrative: Marlin ISD students make academic progress, hopes to be recognized as a public school district in Texas

MARLIN, Texas — Things are finally looking up at Marlin Independent School District. That is according to Dr. Darryl Henson.
Since 2011 Marlin ISD has been a district that had its accreditation revoked by the Texas Education Agency and received an overall score of an “F”
But now students are making academic progress. Dr. Henson said he is confident Marlin ISD will finally be recognized as a public school district by the Texas Education Agency.
He said students have shown progress on all benchmark assessments in 2021 and 2022.
“So, knowing that this year is going to be the year we achieve all academic accolades and achievements from the state of Texas, we are just going to celebrate our students by saying you did it, yes you can,” said Dr. Henson. “There will be a parade where everyone will be invited because they have shown the progress needed in English, mathematics, Science and Social Studies."
With 883 students in Marlin ISD, Dr. Henson said the district is growing. Although their academic success is on the rise, there are still some goals he wants to accomplish.
"I also want to continue to work on the overall climate and culture, not only here in the district but also in the community,” said Henson. “There has to be a continued love for learning and just ultimately giving it all you can to be your best."
Dr. Henson said Marlin ISD’s vision is to turn each student’s potential into performance.
"I’ve said it often, life is a competition. So, we have to equip our students with the skillset and academic skills necessary to excel and be champions in the life they want for themselves," said Henson.
Dr. Henson said their next round of assessments is during the first and second week of May. He said students and staff are highly prepared.