Changing the narrative: Marlin ISD students make academic progress, hopes to be recognized as a public school district in Texas

“So, knowing that this year is going to be the year we achieve all academic accolades and achievements from the state of Texas, we are just going to celebrate our students by saying you did it, yes you can,” said Dr. Henson. “There will be a parade where everyone will be invited because they have shown the progress needed in English, mathematics, Science and Social Studies."



With 883 students in Marlin ISD, Dr. Henson said the district is growing. Although their academic success is on the rise, there are still some goals he wants to accomplish.



"I also want to continue to work on the overall climate and culture, not only here in the district but also in the community,” said Henson. “There has to be a continued love for learning and just ultimately giving it all you can to be your best."



Dr. Henson said Marlin ISD’s vision is to turn each student’s potential into performance.



"I’ve said it often, life is a competition. So, we have to equip our students with the skillset and academic skills necessary to excel and be champions in the life they want for themselves," said Henson.

