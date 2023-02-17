Chilton ISD sets $14 million school renovation bond issue to community vote

The plan includes safety and security upgrades to campuses, renovations to the primary school and upgrades to the Ag shop and gym.

CHILTON, Texas — Chilton residents will soon be able to vote on a $14-million bond proposed by the Chilton Independent School District in hopes of improving the district.

The Chilton ISD School Board voted to send the bond issue for voter approval on Jan. 23, 2023.

According to the district's financial advisor, there would be a school tax rate increase to finance the bond, which would include an increase to the district's I&S tax rate of $0.2961 cents per $100.

According to the district, the bond issue has been a community effort over the past year with the Bond Planning Committee made of citizens, city leaders, board members, teachers, parents and students.

Funding for projects will be based on new valuations and growth within the district.

The 2023 bond package from the district includes:

Proposition A ($14 million)

Safety and security upgrades to both the Primary and Secondary campuses

Renovations to the Primary school including restrooms, classrooms, common areas and library

Adding classrooms to the high school to allow for the removal of existing portable classrooms to enhance safety

Upgrades to the existing Ag Shop

An expanded and renovated cafetorium

A new band hall and storage space

Added locker rooms and weight room to the existing gym

Updated playgrounds

Chilton ISD residents will be able to vote on the proposition during early voting between April 24 and May 2, as well as election day on May 6.