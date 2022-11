Due to the high rate of illness among students and staff, Chilton ISD will be closed on Thurs, 11/10/2022, and Friday, 11/11/2022. On Wed, 11/9/2022, the GermBlast Corporation will disinfect all Chilton ISD facilities and buses. We will return on Monday, 11/14/2022. pic.twitter.com/AmqgicsKnC