China Spring ISD to hold meeting on four-day school week

A community presentation will be held to discuss the change on Feb. 13.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHINA SPRING, Texas — China Spring Independent School District will soon discuss the possibility of a big change with the public, a shift to a four-day school week.

The district will hold a community meeting to discuss the possibility of the four-day schedule on Feb. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The meeting will be held at China Spring Elementary School, located at 200 Bob Johnson Rd. in China Spring.

Those who are not able to attend the meeting will have another chance on Feb. 22.

Other districts, such as Academy ISD, have also considered the change, and the possibility of a four-day schedule has become popular in many places around the state, especially in smaller or more rural districts.