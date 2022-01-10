x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

City of Waco hosts meeting over future housing developments

The City of Waco will be opening its meeting to the public as they discuss a "Strategic Housing Plan" during Monday's meeting.
Credit: KCEN

WACO, Texas — Waco Mayor Dillion Meeks and The City of Waco will be hosting a meeting today at 1 p.m. over the future housing development in Waco.

The meeting will be held at the Bosque Theater in Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. A limited number of the Waco city council members and residents will be allowed to attend. 

If you want to attend the meeting virtually, you will be streamed live on the Waco City Cable Channel, here

Residents may also register in-person to speak on the day of the meeting at the speaker’s registration table. 

RELATED: Temple announces new rental reinvestment program, matches up to $5K in upgrades

RELATED: Temple property owners can now apply for home renovation grants with the city

In Other News

Temple ISD debut SMART Tag system on busses this fall