City of Waco hosts meeting over future housing developments

WACO, Texas — Waco Mayor Dillion Meeks and The City of Waco will be hosting a meeting today at 1 p.m. over the future housing development in Waco.

The meeting will be held at the Bosque Theater in Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. A limited number of the Waco city council members and residents will be allowed to attend.

If you want to attend the meeting virtually, you will be streamed live on the Waco City Cable Channel, here.