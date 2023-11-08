City of Temple asking for public input to develop the City's 2025 Strategic Plan

The City will hold five Town Hall meetings where residents are invited to share their ideas and insights for Temple's future.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is offering residents a chance to provide their input for the city's future.

The City will hold five Town Hall meetings throughout the months of September and October 0f 2023 to discuss the City's 2025 Strategic Plan.

According to the City, a working group of 70 people convened on Aug. 29 to initiate the development of the plan, including representatives from the fields of business, education, healthcare, non-profit organizations and local government.

Now, the community is invited to give their input on the plan. There will be five opportunities for residents to attend and voice any ideas, insights or suggestions for the City going forward.

Town Hall 1 will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Wilson Park Recreation Center

Town Hall 2 will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Sammons Community Center

Town Hall 3 will be held virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 11-12 a.m.

Town Hall 4 will be held virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 6-7 p.m.

Town Hall 5 will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Lake Belton High School Commons.

The City of Temple says the meetings are designed to ensure that the voices of Temple's diverse population can be heard and integrated into the planning process, and that the City values the input of all residents.

Residents are encouraged to actively engage in the planning process and play an "integral role in shaping the City's future".

For more information on the meetings, the plan or to take the 2025 Strategic Plan Community Survey, visit this link.