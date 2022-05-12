CLIFTON, Texas — Clifton High School alerted Clifton PD of a bomb threat, according to Clifton PD.
A statement via Facebook states a threat was written on a piece of paper and left in a classroom, according to police.
By the time police arrived CISD administrators had already identified the student and had them in an alternative location, according to police.
No students were in danger and those involved acted quickly in the situation, according to CISD. Students were able to also return to normal class schuele after the incident.