No students were in danger and faculty acted quickly, according to the district.

CLIFTON, Texas — Clifton High School alerted Clifton PD of a bomb threat, according to Clifton PD.

A statement via Facebook states a threat was written on a piece of paper and left in a classroom, according to police.

This morning we received a call from Clifton High School regarding a bomb threat. The threat was written on a piece of... Posted by Clifton Police on Thursday, May 12, 2022

By the time police arrived CISD administrators had already identified the student and had them in an alternative location, according to police.