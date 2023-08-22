Threat reported at College Station High School, campus evacuated

College Station Police says the threat came in around 10:50 a.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are advising the public to avoid the area around College Station High School after police received a bomb threat at the school.

Authorities say the threat was received around 10:50 a.m., and that students and faculty have been evacuated.

College Station ISD sent the following statement to College Station High School parents at 11:19 a.m.:

"CSHS Parents:

The College Station Police Department informed CSHS administrators that they received a call making an anonymous bomb threat. All students and staff have currently evacuated the building and are outdoors while the police are searching the building. We will get more information to you as soon as we have it.

Please do not come to the school."

We will continue to update this article as more information is made public.