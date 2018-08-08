COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M University students live in one of the best college towns in the country, according to a list released by HighSpeedInternet.com.

Using its city analyzer tool, the website ranked College Station the No. 4-best college town for students. Factors considered included low cost of living, access to high-speed internet, high walkability and a predominately single population.

West Chester, Penn., home to West Chester University, topped the list, followed by Ann Arbor, Mich., and Provo, Utah, in the No. 2 and 3 spots, respectively. Santa Monica, Calif., rounded out the top 5.

For more on these college towns, tap/click here.

