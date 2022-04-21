Connally ISD proposing $39-million bond for new elementary school

The school district says the bond will cost homeowners $12 per home valued at $150,000 or less.

WACO, Texas — With elections coming up in May, one local school district is trying to spread the word about their multi-million dollar bond proposal.

Connally ISD invited community members Thursday night to a meeting to answer any questions they may have a $39-million bond proposal for a new elementary school.

Superintendent Wesley Holt says the current elementary campus has been around since the 1960s and no longer meets several size or safety requirements set by the Texas Education Agency and American Disability Association.

One Lacy-Lakeview resident, Dennis Borras, says he's going to vote in favor of the bond after seeing the condition of the school. In the past, he voted no.

"It's appalling," Borras said. "It's appalling. It's an embarrassment a least to me as a property owner. It's an embarrassment that this school building, the elementary school building is in that condition. And then when I read the statistics, the metrics from the TEA, I start to wonder why? I know why. In part, it's because is there opportunity to learn at an optimal level? I believe it is not."

He currently has two children in the district.

The school district says the bond will cost homeowners $12 per home valued at $150,000 or less. People 65 and older or disabled do not have to pay due to the homestead exemption.

The school district has not had a bond since 2006.