Connally ISD teacher placed on leave after inappropriate communication with students, educator misconduct allegations

The superintendent said parents of students who may have information related to this investigation are being contacted.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A Connally ISD teacher was placed on administrative leave for reportedly communicating inappropriately with students, as well as allegations of educator misconduct.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Wesley Holt said the teacher was placed on leave immediately after hearing about the allegations.

Specific details about the allegations or what grade level the teacher taught were not released. Holt did say no charges were filed at the time this article was published.

Holt said parents of students who may have information related to this investigation are being contacted.

"However, if you or your student has any information relating to educator misconduct between an educator and students, you are advised to contact the Connally ISD police department immediately," Holt wrote in the letter.

Connally ISD's police department and other state agencies are conducting the investigation.