'Unacceptable behavior' | Conroe ISD says video shows district employee hitting student on bus

CONROE, Texas — A Conroe ISD employee is no longer with the district after video surfaced appearing to show him hitting a student, knocking him down.

Several of you reached out to KHOU 11 about the video and we contact the district for a statement. Conroe ISD responded, identifying the person in the video as a transportation department employee. They also said they were “disturbed by this unacceptable behavior” and that the Conroe ISD Police Department is investigating.

It’s not clear when the incident happened, but district officials said they learned about the video on Thursday.

Below is the district’s full statement.

“Yesterday afternoon, we were made aware of an incident in which an employee in our Transportation Department physically attacked a student on a bus. We are disturbed by this unacceptable behavior which is not representative of our hundreds of hard-working transportation staff. The individual is no longer employed by the District, and the Conroe ISD Police Department is completing their investigation with the expectation of pursuing criminal charges.”

Editor’s note: We are blurring the face of the former employee because no charges have been filed.

At this point, we don't know what happened before the recorded video.

KHOU 11's Jason Miles spoke with some students who saw the video.

"Honestly, whenever I saw it I was shocked, because, like, no staff has ever done that," said Conroe High School student Brittany Guevara.

The video made the rounds at the high school on Friday.

"He should've done something better than to actually beat up a student," said Alexander Garcia, another student. "He's supposed to set an example."

One Conroe ISD grandparent said whatever led up to the incident doesn't justify what happened.

"For him to get assaulted by the teacher or whoever he was, that, you know, it's wrong. I mean, you just don't pick on kids, I'm sorry, I don't know what else to say," said Ginger Harris.

We have yet to hear from the district on whether the student behavior on the bus is also being investigated.

