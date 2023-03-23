Construction begins for new Belton ISD elementary school

Once completed, it will be 111,613 square feet and will have a capacity for about 800 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, helping alleviate overcrowding.

BELTON, Texas — Construction for a new elementary school with Belton ISD is now underway.

On Thursday, Belton ISD officials, staff and students held a groundbreaking ceremony for Hubbard Branch Elementary, located at 1651 O.T. Tyler Dr. in the Hubbard Branch subdivision.

It was funded by the May 2022 bond and is one of the two new elementary schools being built with the funds. The other school, Burrell Elementary, is already under construction in the northern part of the district.

Like Burrell Elementary, Hubbard Branch Elementary was designed with input from students, parents, teachers and staff.

“This does not happen without community support,” Board of Trustees President Jeff Norwood said. “I’ve always said great communities have great schools and great schools have great communities. The community here will grow and thrive around this school. People will identify with this school, in this neighborhood. We’re thankful to be part of this process. And I want to thank the voters who came out and supported this school and the other school we’re building right now.”