Copperas Cove ISD resumes classes on Monday

Schools have been closed for more than a week due to weather conditions.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove independent school district (CCISD) will resume classes on Monday, Feb. 22, more than a week after schools closed due to weather conditions, the school district announced in a release Sunday.

Both at-home and on-campus classes will start back up, according to CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns. CCISC did experience some storm damage, but maintenance and custodial workers are preparing the facilities for students' return, according to the release.

"Like most households that felt the impact of being without power and water, so did CCISD," Burns said. "Our maintenance and custodial departments have done a tremendous job preparing before the winter storm arrived, maintaining facilities throughout the storm and repairing damage following the storm."

Burns acknowledged the challenges this week has brought for many families. "We know this has been a difficult time for our staff and our families," Burns said. "We are excited to have our students back in school learning in a safe, temperature-controlled environment and to have hot, healthy meals for them."