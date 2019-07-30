The Dilley Independent School District is gearing up for the first day of school in just a few weeks with good news for parents - all school supplies for students within the school district will be supplied free of charge for the 2019-2020 school year.

"Eighty percent of our student population is labeled as economically disadvantaged," Dilley ISD Superintendent Clint McLain, told KENS 5.

Which is why the School District and School Board wanted to do something to help offset some of that financial burden.

The Dilley ISD school board approved the measure in March. In a Facebook post, the district told parents that no additional school supplies would be required purchases.

"From the notebook paper, to the crayons, to the spiral tablets we got them for them," McClain added.

The district will provide students with just about everything they'll need for the year, including items like hand sanitizer, glue, crayons, scissors, and writing notebooks.

Tuesday, district staff spent the day moving school supplies to each school. The supplies will be in the classrooms for the students on the first day of class.

Superintendent McLain tells KENS 5 since the district was able to purchase all the items in bulk they were able to get the supplies at a decent price.

"It was just a little bit under $28,000 for us to buy all the supplies," he said.

"For all of our parents if they had to do it, or the teachers to have to do to purchase the supplies, it would have cost them between $70-80,000 and so it's a great savings."

A savings that is welcomed by parents.

"It's like a burden off your shoulders," parent Esther Gutierrez told KENS 5. "It's a great idea helps a lot of parents out, I really appreciate it."



It's an idea the school district said they expect to continue.

"We already have it ready to go and budgeted for next year. So it's not a one-off thing we're ready to go for next year."

One item students will need to bring, according to the district, is a backpack. The district wanted to give students the opportunity to showcase their personality with one personal item.