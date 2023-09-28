Billy Harlan announces retirement

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — After dedicating 28 years of his life to the field of education, Billy Harlan, Superintendent of Schools fo r Academy Independent School District , has made the decision to retire.

Reflecting on his journey in education, Harlan expressed his deep gratitude: "Serving the students and families of Academy has been some of the best of my career. Thank you, AISD Family, for blessing me and my family with your trust, collaboration, and friendship."