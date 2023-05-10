Governor Abbott announces over $3.3 million in career training grants to nine Texas schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott revealed today that the Texas Workforce Commission has awarded 10 Jobs and Education for Texans grants, amounting to more than $3.3 million, to nine schools across the Borderplex, North Central Texas, and Heart of Texas Workforce Development Areas.

“The State of Texas continues to invest in our students to ensure we have a well-trained and educated workforce who will drive our state’s economic success for generations to come,” said Governor Abbott. “The future of Texas depends on our highly skilled and dynamic workforce, and these grants will help provide the tools and training for young Texans to thrive in high-demand industries. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their work partnering with these schools to build an even brighter, more prosperous future for all Texans.”