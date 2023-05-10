Governor Abbott announces over $3.3 million in career training grants to nine Texas schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott revealed today that the Texas Workforce Commission has awarded 10 Jobs and Education for Texans grants, amounting to more than $3.3 million, to nine schools across the Borderplex, North Central Texas, and Heart of Texas Workforce Development Areas.
This investment will support over 1,000 students, equipping them with skills for high-demand occupations such as bioengineers, computer user support specialists, welders, registered nurses, mechanics, and medical assistants.
“The State of Texas continues to invest in our students to ensure we have a well-trained and educated workforce who will drive our state’s economic success for generations to come,” said Governor Abbott. “The future of Texas depends on our highly skilled and dynamic workforce, and these grants will help provide the tools and training for young Texans to thrive in high-demand industries. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their work partnering with these schools to build an even brighter, more prosperous future for all Texans.”
TWC Commissioner, representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented eight of the awards at a ceremony held at Navarro College in Corsicana, attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students.
The eight JET grants include:
-Fairfield Independent School District (ISD): $471,408 grant to train 130 students as welders
- Groesbeck ISD: $749,293 grant to train 127 students as welders
- Maypearl ISD: $696,605 grant to train 126 students first-line supervisors of mechanics
- Navarro College: $349,999 grant to train 129 students as welders
- Oakwood ISD: $146,968 grant to train 80 students as welders
- Rice ISD: $40,030 grant to train 76 students as registered nurses
$45,785 grant to train 79 students as maintenance and repair workers
- Wortham ISD: $69,538 grant to train 30 students as medical assistants
TWC Executive Director Edward Serna presented the remaining two awards.
The two JET grants include:
- Triumph Public High Schools: $330,665 grant to train 126 students as computer user support specialists
- Ysleta Independent School District: $490,808 grant to train 110 students as bioengineers