Grand reopening of Baylor University's On-Campus Food Pantry

The Store has extended its services to 623 students, with its busiest day witnessing 150 students seeking assistance

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will take place on the first floor of the Paul L. Foster Success Center, within the Sid Richardson Building at 1410 S. Third St., Waco, TX 76798. Media representatives are invited to cover the reopening.

It will include brief remarks from key figures, including Steven Fernandez, SOAR Director; Chad Eggleston, Assistant Vice Provost for Academic Operations and Advising; Mary Stephenson, Assistant Vice Provost for Student Success; Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D.; and Rubén Andrade Jr., pastor of Family of Faith Worship Center, Waco.

The drive to address food insecurity at Baylor began in the Fall of 2016 with the establishment of the Food Insecurity Working Group and the launch of the first Free Farmers Market.

The on-campus food pantry, named The Store, opened its doors in Spring 2018. Then in fall 2022 marked a significant milestone for The Store as it welcomed its first full-time staff member.

In the current Fall 2023 semester, The Store has relocated to a space on the first floor of the Foster Success Center. This building not only houses The Store but also helps bring support to students facing high financial need. These services include the Bear Swipe Share, The Daily Bread Café, offering $2 meals, and The Fridge Snack Stations strategically placed throughout campus.