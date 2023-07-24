La Vega ISD's new policy ensures no child goes hungry

La Vega Independent School District announces a policy for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year.

BELLMEAD, Texas — La Vega Independent School District made an announcement regarding its policy for providing meals to children under the SSO Program for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

La Vega ISD schools that qualify for the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) will offer breakfast and lunch to all students at no charge. As a result, the traditional collection of meal applicants for free, reduced price, and paid student meals will be eliminated.

The adoption of this new approach by La Vega ISD aims to reduce the burden on both families and school administrators, ensuring that all students receive nutritious meals at no cost. This step is anticipated to enhance accessibility to quality food options for children attending La Vega ISD schools, contributing to their overall health and well-being.