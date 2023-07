The event, taking place July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will distribute essential school supplies and backpacks generously donated by the community.

WACO, Texas — Richland Mall's Back to School Bash is all set to provide support to over 1,000 students as they gear up for the upcoming academic year.

The event, taking place July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will distribute essential school supplies and backpacks generously donated by community members, sponsors and local businesses.