Water main break disrupts campus activities

BONHAM, Texas — A water main break near Bonham has led to a disruption, leaving students and staff without water for the remainder of the day.

Officials were alerted to the water main break earlier today, and immediate steps were taken to address the situation. As a result, the following actions have been put in place:

1. Parental pickup option: Parents are welcome to come to the campus to pick up their students at any time throughout the day.

2. Water supply arrangements: For students who choose to remain on campus, a supply of drinking water is being brought in to meet their hydration needs.

3. Shuttle service to nearby campuses: To accommodate restroom breaks, buses will be available to shuttle students to nearby campuses.

4. Normal afternoon bus schedule: The school district assures parents and guardians that afternoon buses will operate according to their regular schedules.