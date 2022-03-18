Face masks will no longer be required on Killeen ISD campuses located on Fort Hood

Individuals will still have the choice to wear a face mask when school resumes on March 21, according to the Department of Defense.

FORT HOOD, Texas — All Killeen ISD Campuses located on Fort Hoof base will no longer have a mask mandate. Individuals will still have the choice to wear a face mask when school resumes on March 21, according to the Department of Defense.

Their newest guidelines in partnership with the Center for Disease Control reads as followed:

“As of March 18, 2022, Fort Hood personnel and visitors are no longer required to wear masks indoors on the installation. Be aware, mask wear may still be required for providers and patients conducting in-person health care at all medical and dental treatment facilities.

In accordance with the “Updated Guidance for Mask and Screening Testing for all Department of Defense Installations and Other Facilities” dated March 1, 2022, indoor mask-wearing is no longer required for DoD personnel or visitors in an area of medium or low community level.

All personnel must remain cognizant of health protection levels and be ready to increase or decrease mask wear along with corresponding community transmission levels."

The lifted mask mandate follows after a series of different mask mandates have become more lenient in the area, as COVID rates have been lowered to a medium according to reports.