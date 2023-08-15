First day of school for Midway ISD

Safety regulations, disciplinary action, a newly renovated Middle School and the discussion of possibly raising taxes.

HEWITT, Texas — Midway ISD heads back to school with new additions and the possibility of a tax raise.

The $148-million bond from 2019 wrapped up with the finishing touches put on the Middle School.

Superintendent of Midway ISD, Dr. Chris Allen said the project came in $300-thousand under budget, allowing for more renovations to the Middle School, and more projects to be funded across the district.

"For example, we're building inclusive playgrounds at all our elementary schools to bring equity to those schools," Dr. Allen said.

In regard to safety, the district will be in compliance with the expectations from the state capitol, that one armed guard be at every campus by Sept. first.

"We're doing that through a blend of school resource officers and some designated school guardians," he said.

As for the disciplinary action that must be taken if a student is found with or selling e-cigarettes on school grounds, the Superintendent said they're going to work with administrators on this.

He added that they're going to be consistent with the law and fair.

At 7:00 p.m. tonight, the board will meet to discuss the topic of a possible tax increase in the school district.

If the discussion leads to a vote on a tax increase, there would be a three-cent increase in maintenance and operations taxes and a three cent decrees in I&S taxes.