If anyone knows what it's like to overcome hardship, it's A. Philip Randolph Career Academies Senior Martin Folsom.

According to Duval County Schools, Folsom grew up homeless and spent a good amount of time living in shelters with his mother. Despite that, however, Folsom served as class president his freshman through senior year and is set to graduate at the top of his class as valedictorian.

"It’s been a rocky road, a lot of hardships," he says. "But seeing myself now about to graduate, about to go to college – it feels good knowing all the stuff I’ve done was worth it."

Folsom now plans to study accounting at Valdosta State.

Way to go Martin!

