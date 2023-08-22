Midway ISD opens applications for free/reduced lunch

Applications can be submitted online or in person.

MIDWAY, Texas — Midway Independent School District has announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children this school year.

Midway ISD said each school in the district has a copy of the current income eligibility guidelines for the policy, which anyone can review upon request.

The district said they began distributing letters to households about the eligibility benefits and the actions households need to take to apply at the beginning of August. Applications are also available online at this link.

The criteria for those eligible for free or reduced-price meals is listed below:

Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels Categorical (Automatic) Eligibility Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) Program Recipient Child's status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant or displaced by a declared disaster

Households that qualify based on income must submit an application to Food Service Secretary Janet Gourley at 1205 Foundation Dr., Waco, TX., or at janet.gourley@midwayisd.org.

Those filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

Names of all household members Amount, frequency and source of current income for each household member Last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application. If the adult does not have a Social Security number, they can check the box for "No Social Security number". Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct.