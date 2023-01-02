Freezing temperatures cause more school closings and delays in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: Here is an updated list of school districts and universities that will either be closed or delayed due to winter weather conditions.
For a continually updated list of school closings and delays click here.
- Academy ISD Closed Thursday
- Axtell ISD Two-Hour delay Thursday
- Bartlett ISD Closed Thursday
- Belton ISD Two-Hour delay Thursday
- Bosqueville ISD Two-Hour delay Thursday
- Bruceville Eddy ISD Closed Thursday
- Burnet CISD Closed Thursday
- Cameron ISD Closed Thursday
- Central Texas College Campus Closed Thursday
- Chilton ISD Closed Thursday
- Clifton ISD Closed Thursday
- Connally ISD Closed Thursday
- Coolidge ISD Closed Thursday
- Copperas Cove ISD Three-Hour Delay Thursday
- EOAC Head Start Two-Hour Delay Thursday
- Evant ISD Closed Thursday
- Gatesville ISD Three-Hour Delay Thursday
- Gholson ISD Closed Thursday
- Goldthwaite ISD Opening at 10:00 AM
- Groesbeck ISD Closed Thursday
- Hallsburg ISD Closed Thursday
- Hamilton ISD Closed Thursday
- Hillsboro ISD Closed Thursday
- Holland ISD Closed Thursday
- Hubbard ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday
- Jonesboro ISD Closed Thursday
- Killeen ISD Closed Thursday
- La Vega ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday
- Lampasas ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday
- Leon ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday
- Lometa ISD Closed Thursday
- Lorena ISD Opening at 10:00 AM
- Marlin ISD Opening at 10:00 AM
- Mart ISD Closed Thursday
- McGregor ISD Opening at 10:00 AM
- McLennan Community College Opening at 10:30 AM
- Meridian ISD Closed Thursday
- Mexia ISD Closed Thursday
- Midway ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday
- Moody ISD Closed Thursday
- Morgan ISD Closed Thursday
- Mount Calm ISD Opening at 10:00 AM
- Parkview Christian Academy Opening at 10:00 AM
- Priority Charter Schools Closed Thursday
- Rapoport Academy Two-Hour Delay Thursday
- Reicher High School Two-Hour Delay Thursday
- Richland Springs ISD Closed Thursday
- Riesel ISD Closed Thursday
- Robinson ISD Opening at 10:30 AM
- Rockdale ISD Closed Thursday
- Rogers ISD Closed Thursday
- Rosebud Lott ISD Opening at 10:00 AM
- Salado ISD Closed Thursday
- Temple ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday
- Troy ISD Closed Thursday
- UMHB Opening at 11:00 AM
- Valley Mills ISD Closed Thursday
- Waco ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday
- Walnut Springs ISD Closed Thursday
- West ISD Closed Thursday
- Westphalia ISD Opening at 10:00 AM
- Whitney ISD Closed Thursday
- Wortham ISD Closed Thursday