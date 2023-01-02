x
Education

Freezing temperatures cause more school closings and delays in Central Texas

This list will show any school closures and delays caused by the sub-freezing temps and precipitation expected.

TEMPLE, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: Here is an updated list of school districts and universities that will either be closed or delayed due to winter weather conditions. 

  • Academy ISD Closed Thursday
  • Axtell ISD Two-Hour delay Thursday
  • Bartlett ISD Closed Thursday
  • Belton ISD Two-Hour delay Thursday
  • Bosqueville ISD Two-Hour delay Thursday
  • Bruceville Eddy ISD Closed Thursday
  • Burnet CISD Closed Thursday
  • Cameron ISD Closed Thursday
  • Central Texas College Campus Closed Thursday
  • Chilton ISD Closed Thursday
  • Clifton ISD Closed Thursday
  • Connally ISD Closed Thursday
  • Coolidge ISD Closed Thursday
  • Copperas Cove ISD Three-Hour Delay Thursday
  • EOAC Head Start Two-Hour Delay Thursday
  • Evant ISD Closed Thursday
  • Gatesville ISD Three-Hour Delay Thursday
  • Gholson ISD Closed Thursday
  • Goldthwaite ISD Opening at 10:00 AM
  • Groesbeck ISD Closed Thursday
  • Hallsburg ISD Closed Thursday
  • Hamilton ISD Closed Thursday
  • Hillsboro ISD Closed Thursday
  • Holland ISD Closed Thursday
  • Hubbard ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday
  • Jonesboro ISD Closed Thursday
  • Killeen ISD Closed Thursday
  • La Vega ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday 
  • Lampasas ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday 
  • Leon ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday 
  • Lometa ISD Closed Thursday 
  • Lorena ISD Opening at 10:00 AM
  • Marlin ISD Opening at 10:00 AM 
  • Mart ISD Closed Thursday
  • McGregor ISD Opening at 10:00 AM
  • McLennan Community College Opening at 10:30 AM
  • Meridian ISD Closed Thursday 
  • Mexia ISD Closed Thursday 
  • Midway ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday  
  • Moody ISD Closed Thursday 
  • Morgan ISD Closed Thursday 
  • Mount Calm ISD Opening at 10:00 AM
  • Parkview Christian Academy Opening at 10:00 AM
  • Priority Charter Schools Closed Thursday
  • Rapoport Academy Two-Hour Delay Thursday 
  • Reicher High School Two-Hour Delay Thursday 
  • Richland Springs ISD Closed Thursday 
  • Riesel ISD Closed Thursday 
  • Robinson ISD Opening at 10:30 AM 
  • Rockdale ISD Closed Thursday
  • Rogers ISD Closed Thursday
  • Rosebud Lott ISD Opening at 10:00 AM 
  • Salado ISD Closed Thursday 
  • Temple ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday 
  • Troy ISD Closed Thursday
  • UMHB Opening at 11:00 AM
  • Valley Mills ISD Closed Thursday
  • Waco ISD Two-Hour Delay Thursday 
  • Walnut Springs ISD Closed Thursday
  • West ISD Closed Thursday
  • Westphalia ISD Opening at 10:00 AM
  • Whitney ISD Closed Thursday
  • Wortham ISD Closed Thursday

