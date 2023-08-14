First day of school for Killeen ISD brings great change

New Superintendent of Killeen ISD, Dr. Jo Ann Fey, expects a lot of change at Killeen ISD for the 2023-2024 school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD Superintendent, Dr. Jo Ann Fey, expects a lot of change for the district as she steps into her new role.

New laws are already in place regarding armed officers, and disciplinary action regarding e-cigarettes on campus.

Dr. Fey said the district is fully prepared to work with students to keep them safe, push them forward, and further their futures, but they can only do so by following what is mandated by the state.

"With the number and the volume of risk takers that we have, it's (e-cigarettes) going to become an issue," she added.

(House Bill 114) requires school districts to implement mandatory Disciplinary Alternative Education Program Placements if a student sells, uses, gives, posses, or delivers e-cigarettes on school grounds or at a school-related events.

Any student who goes against the law is subject to DAEP placement.

Dr. Fey believes disciplinary records will be made for kids who have never been in trouble. She said it's not the district that wants kids to get in trouble, but they have to follow State law if a child breaks it.

"It will pull you out of your education setting with your friends and the teacher you love," she added.

Another change the district will implement Sept. 1, is bringing in an armed security guard and providing mental health training for certain employees.

Right now, the district has School Security Officers provided by Fort Cavazos and a police force, which include a K9 unit.

Other changes the district will see in the coming months will be to senior leadership, Dr. Fey said.