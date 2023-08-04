Gatesville ISD to conduct law enforcement drill at Junior High on Aug. 5 and 6

Don't be alarmed if you see police vehicles at the school, it's just a drill.

GATESVILLE, Texas — If you see a large number of police vehicles at Gatesville Junior High on Aug. 5 and 6, don't panic. The district says it is only a drill.

Gatesville Independent School District said a multi-agency law enforcement drill will be conducted at the school on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug 6, which is the reason for the heavy police presence.

The district also asked residents to avoid the school premises during the weekend to allow law enforcement to conduct the drill.

The department thanked the community for their cooperation.